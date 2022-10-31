MTN Ghana wins big at GITTA 2022

MTN Ghana has once again consolidated its leadership in Ghana’s telecommunication industry at the 2022 Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) held in Accra.

Since the inception of the GITTA awards, MTN Ghana has won the most awards at every edition. In keeping with this tradition, MTN Ghana was recognised with eight awards at this year’s ceremony.

The awards won are:

• CSR Leadership Award

• Excellence in Customer Service

• Customer Services Team of the Year

• MoMo Leadership Award

• Network Team of the Year

• Telecom Executive Team of the Year

• CEO of the Year – Selorm Adadevoh

• Top 20 Tech Leaders – Selorm Adadevoh

The awards were in recognition of MTN’s best strategies and commitment in ensuring excellent delivery across the business and its continuous investment in infrastructure and its people with the aim of providing exceptional delivery and in making the customers lives a whole lot brighter.

The CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, received two personality awards at the event. He was adjudged CEO of the Year for the second consecutive year and was named among the Top 20 Tech Leaders in Africa.

Commenting on the awards, the Acting CEO of MTN Ghana, Thomas Motlepa, thanked the organizers for the honour and recognition given to the company. He said, “This is another feat for MTN, and we cannot be thankful enough to our customers for giving us a reason to be in business. We dedicate these awards to our stakeholders, customers and to our staff for their unflinching support and commitment to MTN. We will continue to provide relevant digital platforms and infrastructure to enable us to realize the ambition of becoming a technology company by 2025,”

“Congratulations to Selorm for receiving two personality awards at the event. We celebrate Selorm for his excellent leadership over the years,” he added.

GITTA, which is in its 12th year, was created as a strategic platform to recognize, reward, and showcase the pioneering ICT initiatives driving the Ghanaian private and public sector innovation with a vision of setting a benchmark to the sub regions’ wave of development in ICT. The awards recognize digitization across all sectors, including the Public Sector, Banking, FinTech, Telecoms, ICT, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Health, and all other sectors involved in digitization.