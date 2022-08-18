MTN Ghana wins big at Project Management Excellence Awards

MTN Ghana has been recognized at the 2022 Project Management Excellence Awards as the best organization that delivers superior projects that impacts society positively. MTN won the ultimate and the highest number of awards at the event held at Peninsula Resort, Akosombo.

The awards won are:

• Project of the Year

• Telecom Project of the Year

• Project Management Office (PMO) of the Year

The Project of the Year award is the ultimate award which was keenly contested for by various organizations.

In addition to the corporate awards, MTN Ghana’s Hans Atakuma, Project Facilities Supervisor was adjudged Project Manager of the Year (1st Runner Up). This award was in recognition of Hans’ professionalism in ensuring effective governance and compliance to Project Management principles and values within his team and across his projects.

Receiving the awards on behalf of MTN, Chief Capital Projects Officer, Mr. William Tetteh, thanked the organizers for the awards. He dedicated the awards to his team for their commitment and individual contributions. He commended the CEO, Selorm Adadevoh for his leadership and constant checks to ensure due processes and procedures are followed. William advised his fellow professionals to ensure they empower their teams by putting systems in place to enable their teams thrive.

Commenting on the awards, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh congratulated William and the team for keeping up to the project management trends and ensuring adherence to the best procedures and practices.

The Virtual Infrastructure Expansion Project won MTN Ghana Project of the Year and Telecom Project of the Year. It is a cloud/virtual infrastructure built to support MTN’s digital transformation journey. It was implemented to ensure resilience of MTN’s business-critical and revenue generating platforms where all applications and services that were moved onto the new virtual infrastructure had zero adverse events.

MTN also won the Project Management Office of the Year award following its stellar performance in delivering MTN’s Ambition 2025 programs, Governance of MTN Ghana’s Project Portfolio, adoption of Agile Methodology, Professional development of staff in scrum and agile principles, and being a driver of benefit realization and impact execution in the Project Management Practice.

Project Management Institute is the world’s leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession. The PMI sets industry standards, conducts research and provides education, certification and professional exchange opportunities designed to strengthen and further establish the profession.

This is the second awards the Institute has organized and MTN has won a total of seven awards since its participation.