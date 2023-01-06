MTN Ghana Wins Highest Awards At The 4th Edition Of Project Management Awards Ghana

MTN Ghana has been recognized for its consistency in employing best project management standards and practices at the 4th Project Management Awards Ghana held in Accra a few days to the festive season.

MTN Ghana received six awards, the highest number at the event. This showing by MTN Ghana is a continuation from previous successes chalked consistently by MTN at the Project Management Awards Ghana.

The awards won by MTN are:

• Economic Impact Award

• Project Management Company of the Year

• Project of the Year – Western Corridor Project

• Project Team of the Year – Fibre Project Team

• Distinguished Contribution to Project Management – Dario Bianchi

• Project Director of the Year – William Tetteh

William Tetteh, Chief Capital Projects Officer of MTN Ghana won the Project Director of the Year award for the second consecutive time. William was recognized for demonstrating great leadership and support to achieving project goals and overall contribution to strategic objectives.

The Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, Dario Bianchi won the distinguished Contribution to Project Management award for his promotion of excellence in project management practices in the digital space and for constantly educating staff to conform to the project management practices on their digital journey.

In his remarks, William thanked the organizers for the recognition. He dedicated the awards to his team, all MTN staff for supporting the project teams, suppliers and stakeholders for their immersed contribution to supporting MTN in executing and delivering projects on time and within schedule.

The Chief Executive Officer, Selorm Adadevoh congratulated Dario and William for the personality awards. He said, “it is exciting to see MTN rewarded for doing the right thing. This recognition will enable us to take a step further to ensure all standards and procedures are adhered to the letter.

MTN Ghana executed various projects which were recognized at the event. The Project Management Standards and Procedures employed by MTN, the Governance Structure and training of MTN Staff won the business Project Management Company of the Year. MTN’s commitment to training 100 young women and men in Nsawam and Suhum districts in the Eastern Region with skills in mobile phone repairs to provide employment to the youth won the Economic Impact Award.

The 2022 Western Corridor Fiber Capacity Expansion Project rolled out using existing Third-Party Fiber infrastructure to resolve transmission capacity constraints within the Western and Western North Regions won both the Project of the Year and Project Team of the Year awards.

The Project Management awards recognizes individuals or organisations who pursue best practices in economic development through projects and attained the highest standards of professional conduct and competence within the project management space.