MTN Ghana wins multiple Project Management Awards

MTN Ghana has won the coveted Project Management Office (PMO) of the Year award for the third consecutive time at the Project Management Excellence Awards 2023.

The company was also adjudged winner of Telecoms Project of the Year at the ceremony.

In all, MTN Ghana won five awards at the 2023 edition of the Project Management Excellence Awards.

The awards were in recognition of MTN Ghana’s continuous adherence to strategic leadership principles in executing projects.

In 2022, MTN Ghana’s PMO led the management of the company’s capital projects implementation through an unprecedented volatile macroeconomic environment.

In digitizing its services, MTN Ghana successfully rolled out self-service platforms across all digital channels where customers can make enquiries and obtain assistance when required.

MTN Ghana has also introduced a web-based version of my MyMTNLite to enable users of low-end devices enjoy the benefits of a modern connected world.

Receiving the awards, the Chief Capital Project Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. William Tetteh,

expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana’s project management team for their commitment and dedication to excellence.

He said, MTN was successful with its project execution due to teamwork, diligence, and its commitment to excellence.

Commenting on the awards, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh

congratulated Mr. William Tetteh and the team for their unflinching commitment towards delivering projects that impact customers positively.

The Project Management Institute Ghana Chapter (PMI Ghana) strives to offer professional

award programs that encourage and recognize the accomplishments of project management professionals and organizations in Ghana.

The 2023 Project Management Excellence Awards showcased the outstanding achievements and best practices employed by organizations in various sectors.

The winners’ commitment to excellence and exemplary Project Management services was an inspiration, demonstrating the impact of effective project management on successful outcomes.

MTN Ghana has since the inception of the awards in 2020 won 12 awards including the overall Project Management Excellence Award of the Year.