MTN Ghana wins PR Organisation of the year for the fifth consecutive time.

MTN Ghana has won two prestigious awards at the National PR and Communications Excellence Awards organised as part of the National PR and Communications Summit and AGM by the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana at Akosombo.

MTN was adjudged PR Organization of the Year for the fifth consecutive time and won Best Community Relations Programme of the Year for the third consecutive time.

MTN Ghana was recognized for putting in place effective PR strategies to engage its stakeholders digitally, especially during the COVID-19 period. Through effective means of communication and engagement, stakeholders of the business were well-informed, educated and empowered with information on how they could use technology to work, transact business and also stay connected with friends and family during the period of the pandemic.

MTN Ghana also won Best Community Relations Program of the Year. The company in the year under review provided essential support to the National COVID Trust fund, presented PPEs to various hospitals across the country and undertook community upliftment projects aimed at alleviating the challenges that COVID 19 restrictions placed on people’s livelihoods.

Receiving the awards, the Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu thanked the IPR Awards Committee and the PR fraternity for the recognition. She said, “the team and I are grateful for the awards. This will inspire us to work harder and continue to employ best practices in communicating with our stakeholders.”

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh congratulated Georgina and the Corporate Communications team for effective use of technology and PR strategies to ensure various stakeholders of the business were reached during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Commendation to the team for excellently championing PR campaigns, which positively impacted and enhanced the image of the organization,” he applauded.

MTN Ghana has won many awards from the Institute of Public Relations in the past including PR Organization of the Year, Best Community Relations Programme of the Year, Best in Crisis and Issues Management, Best in Non-For-Profit Organization among others.

The IPR Excellence Awards aims at honouring and recognizing the achievements and positive contributions of individuals and companies in their service delivery. The awards program was also instituted to promote professionalism in the practice of PR in Ghana.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.