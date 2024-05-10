MTN Ghana’s CFO Antoinette Kwofie Receives Recognition at 2024 Women of Impact Awards

Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana, has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Women of Impact Honourees by Evoke Impact.

This award celebrates outstanding women who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities through their consistent dedication to work. It also honours women who have broken barriers in non-traditional roles and are paving the way for future generations of female leaders.

The citation presented to Antoinette reads—”It is with great honor and admiration that Evoke Impact recognizes you as one of the Outstanding Woman of Impact 2024, celebrating your outstanding achievements and transformative leadership in the field of finance.

As an Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana, you have shattered barriers and set new standards of excellence in the industry. Your visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to driving financial innovation have not only propelled MTN Ghana to new heights but have also inspired countless individuals in Ghana and beyond.

Your passion for excellence, coupled with your tireless advocacy for women’s empowerment, has earned you numerous accolades and recognition, including CFO of the Year, Woman CFO of the Year, and Finance Personality of the Year. Your impact extends far beyond the boardroom, as you continue to mentor and empower the next generation of female leaders”.

Antoinette expressed her appreciation to the organizers for recognizing her with the Women of Impact award. She promised to continue to support and mentor young women to help them advance in their professional careers. The award ceremony was hosted by Evoke Impact and was attended by prominent individuals, dignitaries, and change-makers in Ghana.