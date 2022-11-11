MTN Ghana’s mobile data price increase is 15 Percent

MTN Ghana has announced a 15% upward review of its mobile data prices for both Pay Monthly and Pay-As-You-Go users effective November 14, 2022.

The review covers data bundle offers available on the short code 138 and 170, as well as purchases through Electronic Voucher Distribution (EVD), MTN Pulse, and Data Zone except for XtraTime.

With this review, mobile data customers will get less data bundles for the same price.

Below are detailed examples of how customers’ bundles will be calculated.

A Ghc3 bundle gives you 476 MB of Data, from Mon. November 14, 2022, GhC3 bundle will give you 410 MB

A Ghc5 bundle gives you 602 MB of Data, from Mon. November 14, 2022, GhC5 bundle will give you 525 MB

A Ghc10 bundle gives you 971 MB of Data, from Mon. November 14, 2022, GCS10 bundle will give you 845 MB

A GhC30 bundle gives you 2803MB of Data, from Mon. November 14, 2022, GhC30 bundle will give you 2153.63MB

This price increase does not apply to Fiber Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (4G Router / Turbonet) customers.

Explaining the reason for the upward review of the Data Bundle prices, the Chief Commercial Officer for MTN, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson said the review was necessitated by the recent economic shifts leading to increasing cost of operations.

“These economic shifts have impacted us directly and for us to ensure we have the right balance; we have had to consider price increases in various segments of our business,” he explained.

Noel Kojo-Ganson added, “MTN recognises that we are in very tough times and would like to assure our Customers that we will continue to offer them the convenience and flexibility in the purchase of data bundles at their desired price points via the MTN Flexi and Non-Expiry Bundles. Also, customers will continue to enjoy the 50% bonus incentive on MyMTN App & MoMo (valid for 7 days) for 4G customers.

Meanwhile, MTN says it remains committed to investing US$1 billion by 2025 to continue to expand its network and improve experience for customers.

“In line with our Ambition 2025 strategy, our purpose is to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress. For more information on the revised prices for the data bundle offers, visit www.mtn.com.gh,” it said.

Data Revenue

In the third quarter of this year, MTN recorded a significant 43.7 per year-on-year to GH¢2.8 billion, supported by an 18.2 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of our active data subscribers, 50.7 per cent year-on-year growth in data traffic and a 27.5 per cent year-on-year increase in the megabytes consumed per active subscriber.

Meanwhile, the contribution of data to the company’s service revenue increased from 35.1 per cent same period in 2021 to 39.5 per cent this year.