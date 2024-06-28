MTN Ghana’s New CEO Vows Service Enhancement During Visit to Asantehene

Mr. Steven Blewett, the newly appointed CEO of MTN Ghana, has commenced his tenure with a visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the historic Manhyia Palace.

Joined by senior executives, Mr. Blewett emphasized his commitment to enhancing telecommunications services across Ghana, focusing mainly on the Asante region.

“I am here to introduce myself and gain insight into the challenges facing Asanteman,” Mr Blewett stated during the courtesy visit. MTN Ghana is dedicated to addressing these issues and improving our services to better serve the people.”

Recognizing MTN Ghana’s enduring partnership with Asanteman