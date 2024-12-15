MTN Ghana’s Nine Lessons and Carols Promises an Unforgettable Christmas

MTN Ghana is set to make the 2024 Christmas season unforgettable with its annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, which will be held on December 20, 2024.

This highly anticipated event, which will be held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, promises a night of extraordinary music and storytelling. Attendees will be treated to performances by some of Ghana’s finest artistes, including Kwan Pa, Joe Mettle, Perez Musik, Efya, and Kidi.

These talents will deliver soulful renditions of classic Christmas carols infused with modern African rhythms, capturing the season’s magic while showcasing Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

This year’s theme focuses on an Afrocentric Christmas, emphasizing the values of peace, love, joy, and togetherness. The festival seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, celebrating Ghana’s cultural diversity and highlighting the essence of the festive season. Attendees will experience nine inspirational lessons to instill hope, gratitude, and reflection amidst the holiday cheer.

Now a cherished highlight of Ghana’s festive calendar, the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols provides a unique platform for MTN stakeholders, customers, and the public to come together. With its elegant setting and thoughtfully curated program, the event continues to deliver a captivating mix of spirituality, culture, and entertainment.

Set against the grandeur of the Grand Arena, this celebration promises an energetic, uplifting experience that embodies the spirit of Christmas. More than just a musical event, it’s a cultural showcase that inspires connection and unity during the festive season.

Organized annually, MTN’s Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols serves to usher MTN stakeholders and customers into the Christmas season, sharing in the joy and celebration of the holidays.

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has emerged as one of the most beloved events on Ghana’s festive calendar, cherished by customers of Ghana’s network of choice.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh