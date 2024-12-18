MTN Ghana’s Project Management Office Grabs Prestigious Global Award

MTN Ghana’s Project Management Office (PMO) has been honoured with the Excellence Distinction Award in Diversity and Inclusion at the 2024 PMO Global Awards.

This prestigious recognition was presented by the PMO Global Alliance during a special ceremony at the PMO Global Alliance (PMOGA) UnCon event in Istanbul, Turkey.

The award acknowledges MTN Ghana’s PMO for its exceptional performance in aligning strategies with organizational goals and demonstrating innovation, efficiency, and effectiveness in its practices.

This achievement underscores MTN’s commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in its project management practices, a core value that empowers its people to “Act with Inclusion.”

Receiving the award, Mr. William Tetteh, Chief Capital Projects Officer for MTN Ghana, expressed his excitement, stating, “This global recognition reflects MTN’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. I dedicate this award to all MTN staff and stakeholders who have contributed to this remarkable success.”

The PMO of the Year Awards aims to recognize and honor Project Management officers that have demonstrated superior performance and significantly contributed value to their organizations. The award also fosters a culture of excellence, encouraging the global development of the PMO community.

Earlier this year, MTN Ghana’s Capital Projects Group PMO represented the organization at the 2024 PMI Global Summit in Los Angeles, California, showcasing its leadership in project management practices across Africa and beyond.