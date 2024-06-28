MTN Ghana’s SME Month to Empower Small Businesses

MTN Ghana is set to organize SME Month, an initiative launched to promote and support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with essential digital tools to help scale up their businesses.

This month-long event underscores MTN’s commitment to driving digital and financial inclusion among SMEs, recognizing them as a significant driver of economic growth. Initiatives like SME Month are crucial for fostering the growth of SMEs.

Speaking ahead of the launch of SME month, the Chief Enterprise Business officer for MTN Business Angela Mensah Poku indicated that the inaugural SME Month, held in July 2023 was largely successful as it provided SMEs with a platform to showcase their products, network with potential partners and customers, and learn from industry experts through workshops and seminars.

She said we are organising this year’s edition to further enhance the success chalked last year to engage and support the SME market with new solutions that will help them scale their business es. We will engage key players in the informal sector such as the Market Queens and other trade partners to share details on how technology can transform their businesses.

The 2024 MTN SME month to be launched on July 3rd at the AMA Car Park will set the stage for the 3-day fair, which aims to provide SMEs with a platform to showcase their products and services, engage with potential customers, and network with industry peers.

During SME Month, MTN Ghana intends to raise awareness of its SME-specific products and services by highlighting various offerings, sharing success stories, and promoting special discounts and tailored incentives.

In all, MTN Ghana’s SME Month is poised to provide SMEs with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in a digital economy, reinforcing MTN’s role in supporting economic development through digital transformation.

