MTN Ghana’s Stock Hits Record High Amid Surging Revenue and Digital Growth

MTN Ghana’s shares reached an all-time high on Tuesday, March 3, 2025, closing at GH¢3.02, up from GH¢2.91 the previous week.

This marks a remarkable 114% increase from its low of GH¢1.4 a year ago, with gains of 36.4% in the past six months and 20% since the start of the year. The rally comes on the heels of the company’s impressive 2024 financial results, which revealed a 34.5% jump in service revenue, driven by robust growth in data usage, mobile money (MoMo) services, and strategic infrastructure investments.

Data Services Lead the Charge

MTN’s data business emerged as the standout performer, with revenue skyrocketing 53.8% to GH¢9 billion. This surge was fueled by a 13.7% increase in active data subscribers and a 19% rise in average data consumption per user, as smartphone adoption continues to climb. Total data traffic on MTN’s network expanded by 35.3%, reflecting the growing shift from traditional voice calls to internet-based communication.

Voice revenue, however, dipped by 0.9% to GH¢3.5 billion, despite a 13.5% increase in call usage. The company attributed this decline to competitive pricing on call plans, which encouraged customers to favor cheaper, data-driven alternatives like messaging apps and video calls.

Mobile Money Gains Momentum

MTN’s mobile money segment also delivered stellar results, with revenue jumping 54.4% to GH¢4.4 billion. The growth was driven by a 12.8% increase in active MoMo users and higher transaction volumes. Withdrawals rose by 45.2%, while transfers grew by 44.6%. Notably, advanced MoMo services—such as digital payments and lending—surged by 82.8%, now accounting for 24.9% of total MoMo revenue, up from 21.7% in 2023.

Digital Services on the Rise

The company’s digital services, including streaming, gaming, and content offerings, saw revenue climb 66.1% to GH¢228.2 million. While still a small fraction of overall revenue, MTN views this segment as a critical growth area, reflecting changing consumer preferences and the increasing demand for digital entertainment.

Challenges and Profitability

Despite these gains, MTN faced rising operating costs, which increased by 38.9% to GH¢7.7 billion due to inflation, currency depreciation, and higher energy expenses. However, the company maintained strong profitability, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rising 31.3% to GH¢10.2 billion. Profit after tax grew by 26.3% to GH¢5 billion, prompting the board to propose a final dividend of GH¢0.24 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Sustainability Efforts

MTN also made significant strides in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, reducing carbon emissions by 15.8% from its 2021 baseline—exceeding its 12.5% target. This achievement was attributed to investments in solar energy and energy-efficient cooling systems, underscoring the company’s focus on sustainable growth.

MTN’s record-breaking performance underscores its dominant position in Ghana’s telecom sector and its ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics. As data and digital services continue to drive growth, the company’s investments in network infrastructure and innovative offerings position it well for future success. However, challenges such as rising operational costs and economic pressures remain key hurdles to navigate.

For investors, MTN’s stock surge reflects confidence in its growth trajectory, while for consumers, it signals a continued push toward affordable, high-quality connectivity and digital services. As Ghana’s digital landscape evolves, MTN’s role as a market leader will likely remain pivotal in shaping the country’s tech-driven future.