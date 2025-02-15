MTN Ghana’s Valentine’s Day Blood Drive Draws Massive Turnout in Ashanti Region

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, MTN Ghana Foundation’s annual “Save a Life” blood donation campaign saw overwhelming public participation across the country, particularly in the Ashanti Region.

Held on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the initiative aimed to collect 6,110 units of blood to bolster supplies for the National Blood Service and regional hospitals. Since its launch in 2011, the campaign has contributed over 29,000 units of blood, playing a critical role in addressing the nation’s persistent blood shortages.

This year’s event spanned all 16 regions of Ghana, with the Ashanti Region taking center stage. Key donation centers included Bonwire, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and Asanteman Senior High School. The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Blood Bank Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), a partnership that has been instrumental in ensuring the success of the initiative.

Simon Amoh, MTN’s Senior Manager for General Trade in Northern Ghana, highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare services. Speaking at one of the donation centers, Amoh urged Ghanaians to embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day by giving the gift of life. “Donating blood is one of the most selfless acts one can do. It’s not just about saving lives; it’s about ensuring that our communities remain healthy and productive,” he said.

Amoh also drew a connection between public health and economic vitality, noting, “When people are healthy, they are better positioned to engage in economic activities and contribute to the growth of our nation. This, in turn, benefits businesses like ours.” He reaffirmed MTN’s dedication to sustaining the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with the health pillar of the MTN Ghana Foundation’s corporate social responsibility agenda.

The public response to the campaign was nothing short of remarkable. Long queues of donors, including students, professionals, and community members, were seen at various centers, reflecting a collective determination to make a difference. For many, the act of donating blood on Valentine’s Day added a deeper layer of meaning to the occasion, transforming it from a celebration of romantic love to a broader expression of compassion and solidarity.

The success of the “Save a Life” campaign underscores the critical role of corporate-led initiatives in addressing public health challenges. By mobilizing resources and rallying communities, MTN Ghana Foundation has not only helped to save countless lives but also set a powerful example for other organizations to follow. As the nation continues to grapple with blood shortages, initiatives like this serve as a reminder of the impact that collective action can have on improving healthcare outcomes.

In a world where corporate social responsibility is often reduced to token gestures, MTN Ghana’s sustained commitment to this cause stands out as a beacon of hope. The “Save a Life” campaign is more than just an annual event; it is a testament to the power of partnership, compassion, and the enduring belief that every drop of blood can make a difference.