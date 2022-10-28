MTN, Glo and others for WORLDEX Tech Leaders Awards

MTN Ghana, MTN Nigeria, Globacom Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, 9Mobile, and Orange Senegal are among the top 10 telecom operators nominated for the inaugural Worldex Tech Leadership Awards West Africa 2023.

The event is scheduled for February 9, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria. It will recognize and honour the leaders of the ICT industry across the 15 countries of West Africa; the top 10 telecom operators based on subscription, the top 10 IT and allied companies based on size and market impact, the top 10 most influential national public sector ICT leaders, and the top 10 most successful subnationals in digital government.

The proposed annual Worldex Tech Leadership Awards will be held between February and October 2023 in 15 markets across the world: Africa (Central Africa, East Africa, North Africa, Southern Africa and West Africa); the Americas (Central America & Caribbean, North America and South America); Asia (East Asia, Middle East, Oceania, South Asia and South East Asia); and Europe (Eastern Europe and Western Europe).

The annual Worldex Tech Leadership Awards seeks to adequately prepare and sensitize the leading telecom, IT and other tech-related companies, as well as national and subnational tech regulators and promoters across the world to participate actively in the annual World Digital Exhibition (Worldex).

Worldex, which seeks to link up Africa with the rest of the global community, will debut in February 2024, with Abuja, Nigeria, as the permanent host city. The event is expected to fast track a rapid and sustainable growth of the ICT in the continent. The event is owned and organized by Alford Conferences Limited, in collaboration with selected online media companies in Africa.