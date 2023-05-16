MTN GlobalConnect rebrands as Bayobab to strengthen its commitment to digitally connecting Africa

MTN GlobalConnect announced an important step in the evolution of its business through the unveiling of its new name and positioning – Bayobab. The brand reveal took place at International Telecommunications Week (ITW) Conference in Washington DC, attended by over 6000 delegates from across the digital wholesale telecoms community. The new identity, Bayobab, represents the company’s strategic transformation journey to connect Africa with open next-gen digital solutions through its two distinct businesses, Bayobab Fibre and Bayobab Communication Platforms.

MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita said, “Building the largest and most valuable platforms is part of our Ambition 2025 strategic priorities. The brand change from MTN GlobalConnect to Bayobab reflects the change underway to position the business as a world class, Africa-focused open-access digital infrastructure platform serving not just MTN but other third parties as customers. We will also bring strategic partners into the business over time who will provide skills and capital to support and accelerate the growth of this business.”

Inspired by the Baobab tree – which many recognise as the “tree of life”, Bayobab is the enabler of the digital connectivity value chain across the African continent. The rebrand is the first step in the business transformation journey since announcing MTN Group’s Ambition 2025 strategy to structurally separate its fibre business, targeted for completion by 2024. This will enable Bayobab to unlock value within the business, attract strategic partners, and comply with local regulations across its key markets.

Commenting on the rebrand, Frédéric Schepens, Bayobab Group CEO, said: “As a young entrepreneurial business delivering value through open next-gen digital solutions, we believe Bayobab best encompasses our vision of connecting Africa and ensures we add meaningful value across the continent.”

“Our strategy has borne much fruit, as evidenced by our performance and delivery. We are well-positioned to open a significant digital doorway that bridges Africa’s digital divide to connect communities,” Schepens added.

Looking ahead, Bayobab will continue investing in the business and its people to achieve its strategic goals. As Bayobab, we will remain committed to forging strong global partnerships that connect the unconnected, deepening internet adoption to accelerate Africa’s vision for digital transformation.