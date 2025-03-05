MTN, Globalstar Pledge Billions Toward ITU’s $100 Billion Global Connectivity Drive

Telecom giants MTN Group and satellite operator Globalstar have committed billions of dollars to bridge the world’s digital divide, bolstering the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Partner2Connect (P2C) coalition as it nears its $100 billion funding target. The pledges, unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25), bring total commitments under the UN-led initiative to $73 billion, leaving a $27 billion gap to close by 2026.

The P2C coalition, launched by the ITU to accelerate digital infrastructure development and connect the estimated 2.6 billion people still offline globally, has gained momentum as private-sector players align with public-sector goals. MTN, Africa’s largest mobile network operator, pledged to invest roughly $2 billion annually over the next five years to expand voice and data networks across its markets, mirroring its capital expenditure over the past half-decade. The company emphasized that the investments aim to drive digital inclusion and economic growth, particularly in underserved African regions where connectivity gaps persist.

Meanwhile, Globalstar announced a $2 billion investment to scale its low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, targeting remote areas with low-latency, energy-efficient connectivity for direct-to-device (D2D) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The satellite firm’s pledge aligns with growing industry efforts to blend terrestrial and space-based infrastructure to reach “last-mile” communities.

“Expansive digital infrastructure—whether in space, on land, or under the sea—shows how deeply humanity relies on meaningful connectivity,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “These pledges bring us closer to delivering sustainable digital transformation for everyone, everywhere.”

The commitments arrive as the ITU marks its 160th anniversary, doubling down on its mission to connect the unconnected by 2030. However, challenges loom: the agency estimates $1.6 trillion is needed for hardware alone to achieve global connectivity, with developing nations requiring the bulk of resources. While the $100 billion P2C target represents a fraction of this sum, advocates argue it will catalyze broader investments by de-risking projects and spotlighting high-impact initiatives.

To date, over 1,000 pledges from governments, corporations, and NGOs across 147 countries have been funneled through the P2C platform. MTN and Globalstar’s contributions underscore a strategic shift among telecom and satellite firms to prioritize emerging markets, where demand for affordable, reliable internet is surging. Yet critics caution that funding alone cannot resolve systemic barriers like energy shortages, regulatory hurdles, or geopolitical instability—factors that have historically stalled connectivity projects in regions like sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

The ITU’s push also highlights the critical role of public-private partnerships in closing the digital gap. As inflation and debt crises strain government budgets in low-income countries, private capital is increasingly seen as essential to financing infrastructure. For firms like MTN and Globalstar, the bet is twofold: bridging the divide aligns with long-term growth opportunities, while bolstering corporate sustainability credentials.

With the 2026 deadline approaching, the ITU faces pressure to convert pledges into tangible progress. Success hinges on transparent oversight, localized solutions, and integrating new technologies—from AI-driven network optimization to satellite-enabled broadband—to ensure no community is left offline in the digital age.