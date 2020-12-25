The MTN-Ghana Foundation has granted scholarship to the tune of GHC114,000.00 to 19 students pursuing various programs at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The Scholarship scheme, available to only Ghanaians, covers the cost of tuition, accommodation and a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials.

The beneficiaries were among 1,551 public tertiary students who applied and were vetted for scholarship across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager of the MTN Scholarship Foundation, indicated that the benevolence was a testimony of the Company’s commitment to ensure inclusive education in Ghana for undergraduates and continuing students at any public higher institution in Ghana.

The intervention, he noted, was to provide some form of relief to parents who had huge financial burden in catering for their children in tertiary institutions.

He said MTN believed that education was the key driver for social and economic prosperity and that was why during the COVID-19 era, the company provided free access to over 200 educational websites to assist students in research and learning.

He said the MTN Ghana Foundation had invested over GHC100,000.00 in scholarship and bursaries for students across the country.

He advised the beneficiaries to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their goals.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Vice Chancellor of the UCC received the cheque on behalf of the students.

Mr Jeff Teye Emmanuel Onyame, Registrar and Prof Eugene Kuffour Marfo-Darteh, Dean of Students Affairs, were present at the ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor commended MTN Ghana for its continuous support in providing relief schemes for Ghanaians and urged the Company to do more to help the poor and vulnerable in the society.

MTN Bright Scholarship was set up to award various sponsorship programmes to well-deserving students to pursue various courses at different levels of education in Ghana.