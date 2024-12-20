MTN Group Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Succession and Drive Ambition 2025 Strategy

MTN Group has unveiled a series of leadership appointments aimed at reinforcing succession planning and enhancing operational execution as part of its Ambition 2025 strategy.

The changes, effective in early 2025, span several regions and business segments, reflecting the Group’s commitment to strengthening its leadership pipeline.

Mitwa Ng’ambi, the current CEO of MTN Cameroon, will transition to become the CEO of MTN Côte d’Ivoire on March 1, 2025. She succeeds Djibril Ouattara, who is retiring early after a notable tenure that included overseeing MTN Congo-Brazzaville. Ouattara will assist in Ng’ambi’s transition over the next few months.

Ng’ambi, who has over 15 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, has a proven track record of transformative leadership. Since her appointment as CEO of MTN Cameroon in September 2022, she has also chaired Mobile Money Corporation, MTN’s fintech arm in the country. Prior to this, she led MTN Rwanda, where she drove key achievements, including the renewal of its license and its listing on the Rwanda Stock Exchange.

Wanda Matandela, currently Chief Commercial Operations Officer at MTN South Africa, will succeed Ng’ambi as CEO of MTN Cameroon, effective March 1, 2025. Matandela brings over 20 years of experience, including 13 years in telecommunications, and has excelled in strategic roles across FMCG and financial services sectors. Since joining MTN in 2018, he has been instrumental in driving growth in the enterprise business and managing stakeholder relations.

Starting January 1, 2025, Mazen Mroue, MTN Group’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, will also assume the role of CEO of Digital Infrastructure (Infraco). In this dual role, Mroue will oversee Bayobab’s mobility and fibre businesses while leading MTN’s data centre strategy, which is crucial to advancing AI development across Africa. Mroue, who has been with MTN since 1998, brings a wealth of experience from various senior roles, including CEO and COO positions in Africa and the Middle East.

As part of the leadership transition, Frédéric Schepens, the current CEO of Bayobab, will be departing the company. MTN Group expressed appreciation for his contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President & CEO, expressed confidence in the company’s internal succession planning and highlighted the importance of these appointments in ensuring the continued growth and delivery of MTN’s digital and financial inclusion objectives across its markets. The leadership changes underscore MTN’s focus on innovation, growth, and inclusivity as it progresses toward its Ambition 2025 goals.