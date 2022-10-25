MTN Group calls for greater cooperation to enhance the African economy

MTN Group has offering to work alongside African governments to help boost economic recovery “in the countries we call home.”

The African technology giant made the offer during at a special dinner it hosted at its Fairland Headquarters for diplomats from across 18 markets.

The annual event was MTN Group’s first in-person Ambassadors’ Dinner since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all social engagements.

“One of our four strategic priorities is to ‘create shared value’ and regularly engaging with our key stakeholders is essential for us to deliver on this priority,” said MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita, adding that the Group stood ready to partner with governments to spur on economic growth and job creation.

“Just as Africa was starting to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, we faced the local repercussions of the war in Ukraine. At MTN we take seriously our responsibility to assist our markets as best we can, and the tools of the digital economy can no doubt help accelerate recovery and growth.”

MTN Group is Africa’s largest network operator, with 282 million subscribers and the belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. Our strategic intent is ‘Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress’.

At the event, MTN eSwatini was announced as the winner of this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care employee volunteerism programme, which aims to secure strong participation by staff in high-impact social projects in their local communities.

Launched in 2007, the annual campaign allows MTNers to give of their time and resources to support those around them. In 2022, Y’ello Care was themed ‘Empowering Communities to Drive Economic Recovery and Job Creation’. More than 3 500 MTN staff volunteered, impacting over 7 800 people directly and some 23 700 indirectly.

As the winner, MTN eSwatini claimed US$100 000 from MTN Group to plough back into future community projects. The opco focused on using digital skills and tools as an enabler for income-generating opportunities. This was augmented by giving beneficiaries access to the newly launched MTN Foundation Khanyisa App.

“Leveraging our digital enablement tools and platforms ensures we help the continent move forward,” said MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Nompilo Morafo. “During the 21 Days of Y’ello Care, MTNers have shown that they can be drivers of change as we work towards fulfilling our continent’s potential.”

MTN Cameroon was declared the winner in MTN’s West and Central Africa region and MTN Uganda won in the Southern and East Africa region. They each received US$30 000 to use in future community projects. The ‘Innovation Award’ went to MTN Nigeria, while MTN Ghana and MTN Uganda shared the ‘Integrity Award’. MTN Zambia won the ‘Most Improved Award’.