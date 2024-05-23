MTN Group CEO Advocates for Regulatory Consistency Across Africa to Stimulate Investments

MTN Group CEO and President, Ralph Mupita, has underscored the importance of regulatory harmonization across Africa, particularly in the tech sector, to foster increased investment in digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the 11th edition of the African CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, attended by approximately 2,500 business leaders, policymakers, investors, and presidents, Mupita emphasized the need for common regulatory systems across the continent.

Highlighting the potential benefits of regulatory consistency, Mupita noted that harmonized regulations would enable investors to better anticipate returns on their investments, thereby encouraging greater capital investment in the digital infrastructure essential for driving economic development. This call for regulatory alignment echoes Mupita’s previous advocacy for modernized regulatory frameworks in the telecommunications sector during the Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Ghana in January 2023.

Mupita’s sentiments are supported by a World Bank report indicating that approximately $100 billion will be required to achieve universal broadband connectivity in Africa by 2030. Despite significant progress, with nearly 520 million unique mobile subscribers and 296 million mobile internet subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa by the end of 2023 according to GSMA Intelligence, regulatory frameworks have yet to fully adapt to the technological advancements and disruptions reshaping the telecommunications landscape.

Moreover, Mupita’s business counterpart, CEO of Pan African telco Shameel Joosub, has also emphasized the importance of closer collaboration across Africa through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Joosub highlighted AfCFTA’s potential to provide a regulatory framework for seamless data interoperability, facilitating intra-continental cross-border trade and harmonizing regulations among member states.

In summary, Mupita and Joosub’s calls for regulatory harmonization and collaboration underscore the critical role of consistent and forward-looking regulations in unlocking Africa’s digital potential and driving economic growth across the continent.