The MTN Group President & Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita and the Board Chairman of MTN Group Mcebisi Jonas are in Ghana as part of a tour of priority markets — the Group CEO’s first visit since he assumed the role on 1 September 2020.

MTN Ghana is the number four company within the MTN Group which operates in 21 markets across Africa and the Middle East.

The two-day visit is an opportunity for MTN to align with some key stakeholders on material issues of common interest. The delegation held meetings with the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia and the Former President John Kufuor who is also a member of the MTN Group International Advisory Board.

They will also hold meetings with the Ministers of Communications and Minister of Finance.

The MTN Group team were joined by the Vice President for South Eastern Africa and Ghana (SEAGHA), Mr Ebenezer Asante, Board Chairman of MTN Ghana Dr Ishmael Yamson, andGroup Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer Ms Felleng Sekha and the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana Sam Koranteng.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market.

Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.

About the MTN Group

Established in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. We are pursuing our BRIGHT strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech and digital businesses in Africa.

