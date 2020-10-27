Mr Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr Mcebisi Jonas, Board Chairman of the Group, are in Ghana as part of a tour of priority markets.

This is the Group CEO’s first visit, since he assumed the role on September 1, 2020.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive, said MTN Ghana was the number four Company within the MTN Group’s 21 markets across Africa and the Middle East.

The two-day visit is an opportunity for MTN to align with some key stakeholders on material issues of common interest.

The delegation held meetings with the Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia and Former President John Kufuor, a member of the MTN Group International Advisory Board.

They will also hold meetings with the Ministers of Communications and Finance.

The MTN Group team were joined by the Vice President for South Eastern Africa and Ghana (SEAGHA), Mr Ebenezer Asante, Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Dr. Ishmael Yamson, and Group Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer Ms Felleng Sekha, and the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana.