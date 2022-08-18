MTN Group hosts Ghanaian investors

MTN Group this week hosted a Ghanaian investor at our Fairland head office, where we were pleased to exchange ideas and discuss our Ambition 2025 strategy: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

MTN Ghana, which is part of our West and Central Africa (WECA) region, is a significant operating company within the MTN Group portfolio of 18 opcos. It is a particularly important Mobile Money (MoMo) market, where we have offered MoMo services since 2009.

MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief Financial Officer Tsholofelo Molefe and MTN Group Executive for Investor Relations Thato Motlanthe met with Databank Asset Management Services Head of Research Alex Boahen and Associate Director Nii Ampa-Sowa.

One of our four strategic priorities is to ‘create shared value’ and regularly engaging with our key stakeholders is essential for us to deliver on this priority.