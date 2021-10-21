MTN Group recognised as the leading African company on the Forbes World’s Best Employers 2021 list

MTN Group has been recognised as the leading African company on the recently revealed Forbes World’s Best Employers list for 2021.

As part of the survey, employees from across 58 countries were asked to rate multi-national employers on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility, the complete list features 750 companies.

This year’s rankings represent a significant improvement in various areas for MTN. Overall, we’ve improved from position 419 last year, to 132 in 2021. We have also moved up nine places in the global telco industry rankings, to second spot.

“This acknowledgement comes at a time when our sector is at the forefront of the changes that are happening in the world.

In a year when we launched our new Ambition 2025 strategy and EVP, Live Inspired, we are excited that this acknowledgement, as with many others we’ve received, will serve to re-affirm and inspire people around our ambitions.” Says Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and CEO

“We are humbled to receive this influential global recognition by Forbes, as people have found it difficult to be physically together, we’ve had to step up as an industry to connect them with each other, connect companies with their people and customers, and of course, enable the delivery of new and essential services to communities.

To achieve this, we’ve relied on our people, their skills, innovation and can-do spirit that continues to shine bright alongside our brand.” Says Paul Norman, Group Chief Human Resources Officer

Through our Live Inspired EVP, we aim to provide our employees with future skills, create a diverse and inclusive workplace and contribute to a sustainable environment.