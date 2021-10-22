MTN Group recognised on the ‘Fortune’s Change the World list’

The MTN Group has received recognition on the 2021 Fortune Change the World list.

The Change the World List is a global ranking of the top 53 companies that make a measurable progress addressing pressing social problems as part of their business strategy.

“MTN is humbled to be recognised on the Fortune Change the World list. We are committed to changing the world through meaningful contributions to the societies across the markets in which we operate,” the MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

“Our networks, products, and services are supplied with the intention of closing the digital divide by facilitating digital communications and financial inclusion”, the statement added.

“The publishers of the Change the World list have noted that many of this year’s honourees are battling to reverse the neglect of some societal needs, as magnified by the pandemic.

“These companies are investing in the long-term health of their businesses by supporting those on the lower stages of the global economic ladder, including; distributing COVID-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income nations”, it explained.

It indicated “since the start of the spread of COVID-19, MTN has remained committed to playing a part in the on-going fight against the pandemic through our global mask wearing awareness campaign #wearitforme and #onemorepushafrica”.

“Heeding the call for vaccinations across the African continent, MTN donated US$25 million to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The donation to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) will help secure up to seven million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for health workers on the continent.

“Also noted during the pandemic, the urgent need to stay connected saw data traffic soaring by 110 per cent in 2020. MTN was able to address gaps in connectivity by improving the affordability of its services, whilst providing digital and financial solutions to consumers and businesses, whilst helping to drive digital inclusion to the most vulnerable and marginalised communities on the African continent.

“For MTN, better connectivity doesn’t mean less eco-responsibility. MTN works with its partners to make sure we limit our environmental impact and safeguards biodiversity around every cell tower we build. MTN has also set science-based targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 47 per cent by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2040”.

“For us, this is about being part of the long-term solution, harnessing the power of partnerships to act swiftly to address the challenges brought on by the pandemic, while prioritising our people, customers, and communities, and looking after our businesses and the environment.

“It is for this reason, we continue to believe in the power of collective action to make a meaningful difference, focusing our efforts where needs are greatest”, it added.