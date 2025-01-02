MTN Group Sells Guinea Operations to State of Guinea, Advancing Ambition 2025 Strategy

MTN Group Limited has announced the successful sale of its operations in Guinea, MTN Guinea-Conakry, to the State of Guinea.

The transaction was finalized on December 30, 2024, marking a key development in the telecommunications giant’s portfolio restructuring.

The sale is in line with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which prioritizes optimizing its portfolio and simplifying operations to focus on markets with greater growth potential. The move comes as MTN continues to realign its business priorities, seeking to allocate resources to regions that offer the best opportunities for sustained growth.

MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita, emphasized the importance of the transition, stating, “This milestone marks a new phase for MTN Guinea-Conakry under local ownership. We thank the staff, customers, regulators, and broader stakeholders in Guinea for their support during our time in the country.”

Mupita also stressed that the decision to divest from Guinea was a part of MTN’s broader strategy to streamline operations, enabling the company to concentrate on markets where it can make a more significant impact. This strategic shift is designed to strengthen MTN’s growth trajectory and drive long-term returns for the business.

With the conclusion of the sale, MTN Guinea-Conakry will now operate under local ownership, presenting an opportunity for local players to take a more prominent role in the country’s telecommunications sector. MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy remains focused on enhancing the company’s presence in high-potential markets, ensuring it is well-positioned for continued success and expansion in the years ahead.