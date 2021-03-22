The MTN Ghana Foundation has once again demonstrated its commitment to investing in the Ghanaian people and the educational sector by handing over a newly built Telecommunication Laboratory Building and Equipment to Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

The colourful handing-over ceremony at the GIMPA premises placed a lot of joy on the faces of the students, lecturers, and the whole administration body of the institution.

MTN Ghana Foundation invested 731,784 GHs into this project. The amount covers the cost of providing the Telecommunications and Electronics Laboratory building, Electronic equipment, and Furniture or cabinet for the main lab and an ICT Cable infrastructure.

The facility also comprises office space, a conference room, a washroom, and other components.

According to the Foundation, the Technology Lab is the biggest investment that MTN Ghana Foundation has made in Technology and ICT lab for a single institution.

In an interview with the Chairman for the MTN-Foundation, Franklin Manu stated that the project had been on MTN-Foundation’s list of projects for a long time and was happy to see its completion and handing over to GIMPA.

“Technology has become very important, especially during this pandemic. And we have all come to see how technology can help us deliver on our programs and so on. There are opportunities with technology,” he stated.

Mr. Franklin Manu noted that through these investments, MTN-Foundation is accelerating digital transformation and sustainability in the country.

“It is worthy to note that we are not just investing in institutions of higher learning, we are also touching young people at the community level. We have recently partnered with Plan International to roll out the Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship program.

Through this partnership, 100 young men and women in Nsawam and Suhum are being trained and equipped to engage in Mobile Phone repairs, he disclosed.

The Foundation’s Board Chairman further admonished GIMPA to employ good maintenance culture on the facility so that future generations can also benefit from it.

The Deputy Rector for GIMPA, Professor Martin Morgan Tuuli in his interaction with the media after a tour of the facility thank MTN-Foundation for providing the Institution with such a modern lab.

“GIMPA is a unique institution in the sense that we ensure that our students don’t only acquire academic skills. The faculties we have are very experienced with very practical knowledge,” he disclosed.

According to the Deputy Rector, the lab will essentially provide students with hands-on experience and developing gadgets among others.

“This lab will be the centre of the School Of Technology and their mandate to run technology-related programmes.

Such a lab provides us the opportunity to run other programmes like telecom engineering and such other on-going programmes in ICT that we currently run,” he added.

Professor Morgan also assured MTN-Foundation of maintaining the facility for future generations.

Source: Isaac Dzidzoamenu