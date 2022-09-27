MTN Heroes of Change – Episode 2 – Patience Agana

MTN Heroes of Change was launched in July 2013 with the aim of identifying and recognizing selfless people who continue to sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives. The selection of winners’ projects is done by an independent panel of judges.

MTN Heroes of Change has won several awards. The project was recently adjudged 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and was also awarded CSR Program of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.