MTN Heroes Of Change Nominee Empowers 20 Kayayei In Vittin Village In Tamale

MTN Heroes of Change Season 6 TV series will showcase Rhoda Wedam in its 4th episode this weekend.

A development worker by profession, Rhoda has played an instrumental role in providing skills training and economic empowerment opportunities to young girls in the Vittin village in Tamale through the Song-BA Empowerment Center.

At the onset of the pandemic, she mobilized resources and trained 20 kayayei (head porters) in dress making, smock weaving, nose mask production among others. The nose mask production created alternative employment to the youth and helped to make masks available in the community during the covid pandemic.

Commenting on her project, Rhoda said, “during the peak of COVID-19, young ladies were rescued from ‘Kaya’ business, forced marriages and from street hawking. Now, they have been empowered with vocational skills to enhance their livelihood and this has given them a good reason not to go back to the Kaya business”.

“Most of these ladies came with nothing but now they have just enough to even save. It is a great joy always seeing them do well. I feel fulfilled”, she added. Freedom Ephrim Brace, who nominated Rhoda said, “through the initiative, vulnerable girls within the community have been saved from the streets and empowered with employable skills. She is making a great impact and bringing change to the community of Vittin and Tamale at large”.