MTN Heroes Of Change Season 6 Finalist Changing Lives In Ve Agbome

Cecilia Fiaka is one of the 10 finalists of MTN Heroes of Change Season 6. A social entrepreneur, Cecilia Fiaka left her banking career to set up the Nneka Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at providing social support, literacy, mentoring, career development and empowerment opportunities to the youth and women as well.

Through her outreach and economic empowerment projects, Cecilia supported in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic by empowering the people of Ve Agbome community with education and vocational skills training. She mobilized resources through her foundation to train community members in producing PPEs and tippy taps for handwashing.

She also equipped several women and girls with vocational training to provide income for them. She secured ready market in Accra for beneficiaries to sell their products because it was difficult transporting their goods during the peak of the pandemic.

To prevent students from being idle because schools had been shut down, Cecilia organized coding and ICT training sessions for them.

Through her COVID-19 pandemic awareness project over 900 households within Afadjato South, Jasikan District, Shai- Osudoku District and Ningo Prampram had benefitted from the initiative.

Khadidjah Mahamah Isah who nominated Cecilia described her as a passionate and committed woman whose contributions to community development over the years and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic needs to be recognized.