MTN Heroes Of Change Season 6 To Be Premiered This Weekend

MTN Heroes of Change Season 6 TV series will be premiering on Saturday 20th August 2022 on UTV at 7:30pm and Sunday on GTV at 5:00pm and TV3 at 5:20pm. Following the premier, MTN Heroes of Change TV series will be aired every Saturday and Sunday for 13 weeks.

The series will highlight the stories of 10 finalists who made significant impact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in the three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation: Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. The 10 Finalists are Cecilia Fiaka, David Hagan, Ebeyeyie Foundation, Gloria Sarkodie, Henry A. Ankrah, Patience Agana, Portia Gabor, Prof. K. Bobi Barimah, Prof. William K. Ampofo and Rhoda Wedam Kodoa.

The 13 weeks TV series will be premiered with a story of Prof. K. Bobi Barimah who is the Executive Director at Center for Plant Medicine Research, Mampong Akuapim. The story highlights how Prof Barimah leveraged on his role during the peak of COVID-19 to find local solutions to address the COVID-19 situation in Ghana.