MTN Heroes Of Change Season 6 Tv Series Airing On Television For 13 Weeks

MTN Ghana Foundation has premiered Season 6 of its Heroes of Change TV series on GTV, U TV and TV 3. Following this, the series will be aired each week for the next 13 weeks.

The second episode of the MTN Heroes of Change TV series will be aired this weekend on Saturday on UTV at 7:30pm and Sunday on GTV at 5:00pm and TV3 at 5:20pm. The episode will highlight the story of Patience Agana an unemployed lady who created a COVID-19 relief fund to support people in small communities in the Upper East Region. Through her initiative, she was able to impact the lives of 500 people who were negatively impacted due to COVID-19 restrictions in Ghana.

This episode will be followed by the stories of the other finalists who made significant impact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in the three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation: Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. The 10 Finalists are Cecilia Fiaka, David Hagan, Ebeyeyie Foundation, Gloria Sarkodie, Henry A. Ankrah, Patience Agana, Portia Gabor, Prof. K. Bobi Barimah, Prof. William K. Ampofo and Rhoda Wedam Kodoa.

The 13 weeks TV series was premiered last weekend with the story of Prof. K. Bobi Barimah the Executive Director at Center for Plant Medicine Research, Mampong Akuapim. The story highlighted how Prof Barimah leveraged on his role during the peak of COVID-19 to find local solutions to address the COVID-19 situation in Ghana.

Commenting on the Heroes of Change, the Senior Manager, Corporate Communications MTN Ghana, Mrs. Georgina Fiagbenu said, “this Season is about ordinary people who took the initiative during a difficult period to help others. We are happy to showcase the work of our COVID-19 heroes on TV. It is our way of honouring them for their selflessness. More importantly, COVID-19 is still with us, and we believe that, through the support we give to the nominees, they will be able to extend their projects to benefits more people within their communities”.

MTN Heroes of Change was launched in July 2013 with the aim of identifying and recognizing selfless people who continue to sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives. Since its inception, 50 heroes have been recognized and awarded for their contributions to society with 5 emerging as the overall Heroes of Change winners.

As a result of its impact, MTN Heroes of Change has won several awards which include 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and CSR Program of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.