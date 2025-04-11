MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 Continues to Celebrate Community Impact

MTN Ghana Foundation has launched Season 7 of the MTN Heroes of Change, which is enjoying great viewership on selected television stations and MTN’s YouTube channel.

This season consists of 13 episodes, each showcasing individuals who exemplify selfless service by dedicating their time and resources to improve the lives of members of their communities.

The series first featured a gender activist and Executive Director of the Ark Foundation Ghana, in the Economic Empowerment category. Her inspiring story highlights her work with the Ark Foundation, an initiative dedicated to supporting and empowering women and children who have experienced abuse.

The second episode spotlighted Judith Kokui Azumah, a champion in the Health category. As the founder of the Restored and Renewed Centre—Ghana’s first all-female rehabilitation facility—Judith is addressing the critical gap in addiction treatment for women.

Her center offers therapy, counseling, and a supportive community to help women overcome substance abuse and reclaim their lives.

In the third episode, viewers were introduced to Mrs. Reachel Adjaottor Adom, who is featured in the Education category. Through her Challenged Children Foundation, she provides essential support to children with disabilities, offering them shelter, education, and care.

The fourth episode featured Gideon Hopeson Zege, in the Economic Empowerment category. As a beekeeper and social entrepreneur, Gideon is revolutionizing honey production in Ghana. Despite some personal challenges, he has committed himself to training about 2,000 local honey hunters in sustainable beekeeping practices, with 1,200 active beekeepers in the Afram Plains.

Episode five presented the story of Linda Donkor, an HIV advocate and Data Manager. Linda is on a mission to challenge the stigma that surrounds HIV and ensure that no one faces it alone. With over eight years of experience in HIV data management, Linda has seen firsthand the life-changing impact of antiretroviral therapy.

This inspired her to act, not just in clinics and hospitals, but in communities where fear and misinformation often hinder treatment. Through her NGO, the Auntie Linda Foundation, Linda offers a lifeline to those affected by HIV, providing support, education and a safe space to seek help. Harnessing the power of social media and grassroots outreach, Linda has educated over one thousand people dispelling harmful myths and encourages regular testing and treatment.

Her work is saving lives and restoring hope. Linda’s passion and tireless advocacy are empowering individuals not just to survive, but to thrive.

The MTN Heroes of Change series continues to celebrate individuals who are making a real difference in their communities. Viewers can tune in to UTV and TV3 every Saturday (7:00 -7:10pm) and Sunday (3:50 – 4:00pm) to watch these captivating stories. Viewers can also watch on the MTN Ghana YouTube Channel.

Season 7 of Heroes of Change was launched in September 2024. Over two thousand applications were received from individuals and institutions.

