MTN Heroes of Change Season 7: Martha Opoku Agyemang – A Voice for Ghana’s Forgotten Children

At 56, Martha Opoku Agyemang is at the forefront of a transformative movement in Kumasi, one that is reshaping the lives of children with cerebral palsy and special needs across the Ashanti Region.

With quiet strength and relentless determination, she is challenging long-held stigmas, breaking societal barriers, and advocating for a community where children with disabilities are no longer hidden or abandoned.

Through the KSPC Foundation, which she founded in 2002, Martha is not just offering care—she is igniting change, empowering families, and giving hope to those who once had none.

As the founder of the Kids and Single Parents Care (KSPC) Foundation, Martha has become a lifeline for families raising children with cerebral palsy and other special needs in the Ashanti Region.

Motivated by her personal journey as a mother of a child with cerebral palsy, Martha turned her pain into purpose. Her lived experience exposed her to the often invisible struggles of special needs families—stigma, neglect, and a lack of support systems.

In 2002, she launched the KSPC Foundation with a singular goal: to offer care, advocacy, and hope for these children and their families.

Through tireless advocacy, public education on radio, and grassroots outreach, the KSPC Foundation has brought cerebral palsy out of the shadows in many communities. Martha’s foundation doesn’t only provide therapy and medical care.

It offers something more powerful—dignity. Parents now bring their children to the center with pride, no longer hiding them at home in fear or shame.

The foundation currently supports 32 children, including 14 who live full-time at the facility and others who attend for daily rehabilitation services. It also provides temporary shelter for street children entrusted by Social Welfare.

But behind the progress lies an ongoing struggle. The foundation faces a looming eviction due to unpaid rent on its current seven-bedroom facility. Despite the enormity of the challenge, Martha remains focused.

Her vision is unwavering: a society where children with disabilities are included, empowered, and able to thrive.

The stories from families she’s helped are deeply moving. One mother, Sylvestina Wilson, recounts how Martha’s support saved her and her daughter from complete despair after being abandoned by the child’s father.

Another, Mary Antwi, shares how Martha’s intervention helped her reject societal pressure to sacrifice her son to harmful traditional beliefs. Today, these women—and many others—can go to work, breathe, and hope again, because their children are safe and cared for.

Even within tragedy, Martha has stood firm. In one heart-breaking case, a child in her care was taken away by family members who went on to sacrifice the child due to superstitions. “These are the realities we face,” Martha says, “but they also show why we must continue.”

For her outstanding commitment to health, inclusion, and community transformation, Martha Opoku Agyemang has been nominated for MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 in the Health category. Her nominator, Deborah Ofori Donkor, says, “She is a Mother Theresa in our midst. What she is doing is selfless, and it deserves national recognition.”

To the children and families she serves, she is more than a caregiver—she is a guardian, a voice, and above all, a symbol of unwavering hope.

About MTN Heroes of Change

MTN Heroes of Change is a corporate social initiative by MTN Ghana that recognizes and rewards individuals making extraordinary contributions to their communities through social impact projects.

Since its inception, the initiative has celebrated changemakers in areas such as education, health, and economic empowerment. The award seeks to highlight and support individuals whose selfless work is improving lives, creating opportunities, and making Ghana a better place

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh