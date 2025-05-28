MTN Heroes of Change Season 7: Sakina Mumuni – Bringing Hope to Women in Conflict-Torn Bawku

In the heart of the Bawku Municipality, where the echoes of conflict have silenced many dreams, one woman is determined to keep hope alive.

Sakina Mumuni, a 35-year-old farmer and trader, is not only a traditional queen mother but a tireless advocate for economic empowerment in one of Ghana’s most volatile zones. Nominated for the MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 by Lydia Apipi, Sakina’s work is transforming the lives of women who have been affected by the Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

Her journey began during the peak of the unrest, when she witnessed the struggles of widows and other vulnerable women who had lost their husbands, livelihoods, and sense of purpose. Moved by their suffering, Sakina decided to act—not with fanfare or foreign funding, but with her personal savings and unrelenting spirit.

“I saw women who had nothing left—no jobs, no support. I couldn’t just stand by,” she said. “So I started training them in how to process peanut butter, cooking oil, and rice. Giving them skills meant giving them back their dignity.”

Sakina’s initiative, centered on agro-processing and a Village Savings and Loans (VSAL) system, has reached over 50 women so far. Most of them are widows, unemployed, or unskilled. These women are now running their own small-scale businesses, producing and selling food products that are hygienically packaged and increasingly popular across the region.

But Sakina didn’t stop at skills training. She provides raw materials like rice to help the women launch their businesses. She offers financial literacy sessions to help them manage their earnings and reinvest wisely. And in a region where many financial institutions have shut down due to the conflict, her self-created savings and loans scheme is a lifeline.

“I feel fulfilled when I see women who once struggled now thriving,” Sakina reflected. “Every smile, every success story reminds me of why I do this work.”

Her efforts are not lost on community leaders and beneficiaries alike.

“She is more than a traditional leader,” said David Adoliba, Assembly Member for Gingande. “She is an innovator, a unifier, and a role model. Her packaging and marketing of local rice, peanut butter, and palm oil have set new standards. She’s keeping Bawku going even when most NGOs and banks have left.”

Beneficiaries tell stories of transformation—of once hiding indoors in fear, now walking with pride as businesswomen.

“My life was filled with uncertainty after I lost my husband,” said 45-year-old widow Ayishatu Ibrahim. “But Queen Sakina trained me, gave me materials, and helped me believe in myself again. Now, I can feed my children, pay for their education, and even save.”

Beatrice Amara, a 71-year-old grandmother, echoes the same gratitude. “Through her training, I now earn a living. I don’t need to send my grandchildren to big cities to work as head porters. I can take care of them right here.”

Despite her impact, Sakina faces enormous challenges. The absence of a dedicated training center means she has to improvise with makeshift spaces, limiting how many women she can reach. The lack of modern machinery affects productivity. And with security restrictions in place, even traveling to rural areas to deliver training or support can be dangerous.

“Sometimes I can’t reach women in nearby communities because of the motorcycle ban,” she said. “But we keep going. These women need us.”

Looking ahead, Sakina has ambitious plans. She hopes to establish a fully equipped skills training center, introduce new trades like soap making and textiles, and digitize her savings program for greater accessibility. She also wants to train young people and promote environmentally friendly production practices.

“I want to build a future where women and youth are financially independent,” she said. “Where peace, economic empowerment, and education go hand in hand.”

Her nominator, Lydia Apipi, believes recognition is long overdue. “She is a light in our darkness. She empowers women, uses her own resources, and continues to work even when institutions have withdrawn. She deserves every reward, not just for her work, but for her courage.”

Sakina Mumuni’s work is a testament to resilience, leadership, and the power of one woman to change the course of many lives. In the face of adversity, she is not just keeping hope alive—she is planting it, nurturing it, and watching it grow across Bawku.

About MTN Heroes of Change

MTN Heroes of Change is a corporate social initiative by MTN Ghana that recognizes and rewards individuals making extraordinary contributions to their communities through social impact projects. Since its inception, the initiative has celebrated changemakers in areas such as education, health, and economic empowerment. The award seeks to highlight and support individuals whose selfless work is improving lives, creating opportunities, and making Ghana a better place.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh