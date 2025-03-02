MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 Top 10 Finalists Unveiled

MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 has reached an exciting milestone. After five months of rigorous evaluation, the jury has narrowed down entries to 10 finalists.

These remarkable individuals and institutions exemplify selfless service, dedicating their time and resources to improve the lives of others in their communities.

The finalists are Emmanuel Sallah, Mrs Richeal Adom, Yaw Rockson Adangabey, Judith Kokui, Linda Donkor, Martha Opoku Agyemang, Angela Dwamena Aboagye, Gideon Hopeson Zege, Sakina Mumuni and Valeria Adzatia. The work of the 10 finalists falls within the MTN Foundation focus areas of Education, Health and Economic Empowerment.

In the coming weeks, the projects being undertaken by the finalists would be aired on selected TV stations for viewers to see how their projects are positively impacting lives in their communities. At the end of the TV series, an independent panel would select three category winners and overall winner. The ultimate Hero of Change for Season 7 would receive GHc100,000 prize to support their work, while the other three (3) category winners would each receive a cash prize of GHS 50,000. The other finalists will receive cash and citation and nominators whose nominees make it to the top 10 will also receive GHc 5,000.

Commenting on this milestone, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, said, “the MTN Heroes of Change initiative celebrates extraordinary individuals who are making a remarkable difference within their communities. These are everyday heroes who often go unnoticed, dedicating themselves to improving the lives of others. Through this project, we aim to shine a light on their inspiring work and motivate others to engage in acts of impact and positive change by employing innovative solutions to address community challenges.”

The Season 7 of Heroes of Change was launched in September 2024. At the close of the entries on 18th October 2024, over two thousand applications had been received from individuals and institutions.

Since its establishment in 2007, the MTN Ghana Foundation has undertaken over 178 major projects in the areas of Education, Health and Economic Empowerment which have directly impacted approximately 5 million people and several others indirectly.