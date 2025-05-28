MTN Heroes of Change Season 7: Valeria Adzatia – Empowering Amputees and Bringing Hope to Ghana

Valeria Adzatia, founder of the Smiles of Hope Organization, is a beacon of strength, resilience, and transformation for amputees in Ghana.

As a nominee for MTN Heroes of Change Season 7, her work continues to inspire hope and provide tangible support to those who have experienced limb loss and emotional turmoil.

A survivor of amputation since the age of seven, Valeria’s journey has been marked by both personal challenges and triumphs.

Motivated by her own experience and a desire to address the gaps in support for amputees, she established Smiles of Hope, an organization dedicated to providing emotional rehabilitation and economic empowerment to amputees at various stages of their recovery.

The organization’s reach extends to communities in Kaneshie, Nungua, Adenta, Kasoa, and Nsawam, and it is already making a significant impact.

“When I met someone abroad struggling with life after amputation, it made me realize that we, in Ghana, needed something similar,” Valeria recalls. “I grew up with the challenges of living with amputation, and I want to ensure that no one faces this journey alone.”

Through peer counselling, group support meetings, skills training, and health screenings, Smiles of Hope has provided more than 1,000 amputees with the tools they need to regain their independence.

From emotional support to vocational training in bead crafting, detergent making, and agribusiness, the organization offers a holistic approach to rehabilitation. Over 40 individuals have gained valuable skills to generate income, and many others have benefited from legal assistance in securing fair compensation.

The initiative is unique in its approach: amputees supporting one another through shared experiences. Valeria and her team of 11 staff members have been able to facilitate over 100 peer support programs, drawing over 400 participants.

Additionally, their quarterly symposiums and specialized health screenings, which include free services like prostate cancer and eye screenings, provide crucial resources to amputees and their caregivers.

However, despite the profound impact Valeria’s organization has had, it faces ongoing challenges, including funding constraints and an overwhelming demand for services.

Smiles of Hope is primarily supported by a single donor, and the lack of consistent funding limits their ability to scale their programs to other regions of Ghana. Moreover, the small team, managing up to 200 active cases, often finds itself stretched thin.

Yet Valeria remains undeterred. “The need is great, and we’re doing the best we can with what we have. But our ultimate goal is to reach amputees nationwide,” she says. “We’ve already laid the groundwork. Now, we want to take our services beyond Greater Accra and support amputees across all 16 regions of Ghana.”

The impact of Smiles of Hope has been nothing short of life-changing for its beneficiaries. Charlotte Ansah, a former amputee struggling with despair, now runs a liquid soap business and says, “Before Smiles of Hope, I was crying every day, feeling lost.

But now I have hope, confidence, and the skills to provide for my children.” Similarly, Mr. Nuuno, who was once isolated after his amputation, now enjoys the support of a community of fellow amputees and has become an active participant in social gatherings.

Eric Gaba, who nominated Valeria for MTN Heroes of Change, calls her a “transformative and empathetic leader” whose work has been “life-saving” for many.

He highlights her ability to create a safe space for amputees to share their experiences and find solace. “Valeria’s work is not just about physical recovery; it’s about restoring hope and dignity to individuals who thought they had lost it.”

The MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 nomination is a testament to the incredible work Valeria and her team are doing, and it shines a spotlight on a cause that continues to touch the lives of many.

As she expands her reach and continues to offer support to amputees, Valeria’s vision remains clear: to provide not only a lifeline but also a platform for amputees to live fully and without shame.

“I feel fulfilled every day knowing that I’ve turned my own challenges into something that helps others,” Valeria says. “When I see someone walk out of a meeting with a smile on their face, I know we’re making a difference.”

With her boundless passion, Valeria Adzatia is a true hero of change—empowering amputees, instilling hope, and paving the way for a future where no one faces amputation alone.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh