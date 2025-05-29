MTN Heroes of Change Season 7: Yaw Rockson Adangabey – Championing Education for the Underprivileged

Yaw Rockson Adangabey, 32, has become a beacon of hope in the Builsa South District through his selfless dedication to education.

As a nominee for MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 in the Education category, Yaw’s story is one of resilience and determination, overcoming his own challenges to pave the way for the next generation in rural communities.

Born with cerebral palsy, Yaw’s journey has been anything but easy. Despite his mobility challenges, he has defied the odds to complete his education and establish the Adangabey Royal International School in the small town of Gbedema.

This pioneering institution, the first private school in the community, offers a vital educational opportunity to children as young as two, providing them with a solid early foundation.

A Vision for Change

“My motivation comes from my own experience with education,” Yaw explains. “As a cerebral palsy patient, I know what it feels like to face barriers, but I also know the power of education to change lives. It hurts me deeply to see abled children denied the same opportunities I was fortunate to receive.”

After completing his formal education, Yaw decided to give back to his community. His first step was establishing a preparatory school in his hometown of Kadema.

However, after learning about Gbedema’s dire educational situation—where only one government school existed to serve the entire district—he was inspired to build Adangabey Royal International School. His aim was simple but powerful: to provide children in Gbedema with access to education from an early age.

The School’s Impact

Since its establishment, Adangabey Royal International School has become a cornerstone of education in the Gbedema community. Currently operating in a rented two-bedroom house, the school serves about 160 children, offering classes from nursery through to Primary 4.

The school charges a modest fee of GHC 120 per child, with flexible payment options to accommodate the financial challenges of many parents. In addition, no child is sent home for non-payment, ensuring that every child has access to education, regardless of their financial background.

“I feel incredibly fulfilled knowing that we are giving these children the chance to attend school, to grow into responsible citizens, and one day, to give back to their communities,” Yaw says. “I want to see these children succeed, and I believe that education is the key to their future.”

Challenges Faced

While Yaw’s project has seen success, it has not been without its challenges. The lack of adequate funding has made it difficult to hire qualified teachers and to operate in an environment that meets educational standards.

The school’s infrastructure is far from ideal, and the lack of teaching materials has hindered the full potential of the school. Additionally, many children come from extremely poor backgrounds, requiring Yaw to personally provide meals for some students.

“My personal mobility is also a challenge,” Yaw shares. “I rely on others to help me move around, and my wheelchair often breaks down. But these obstacles have never stopped me from pursuing my mission. The children’s education is what matters most.”

Future Plans

Yaw’s vision for the future is as ambitious as it is inspiring. He hopes to expand the school’s reach and eventually establish additional schools in other underserved communities across the country.

One of his long-term goals is to create a facility that offers free education to children with physical disabilities, ensuring that every child, regardless of their abilities, has access to education.

“I started a similar project in my home village, Kadema, and I handed it over to the community to manage. It is still supervised by me,” Yaw explains. “I hope to replicate this model in other rural areas to make education more accessible to children who need it most.”

A Community Leader and Inspiration

Yaw’s work has earned him the respect and admiration of those in his community. Eric Ayaric, a community elder in Gbedema, describes him as a passionate and dedicated individual who has transformed the local education landscape.

“His project, Adangabey Royal International School, has improved the quality of education for the children here. It has not only impacted the children academically but has also helped shape their character and values,” says Ayaric. “He is an inspiration to everyone, showing that no matter your circumstances, you can make a meaningful difference.”

Yaw’s work has also touched the heart of Sofia Ayaric, a retired lecturer from Tamale Technical University, who nominated him for the MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 award.

“Despite his physical condition and humble background, Yaw has sacrificed so much to provide education for the less privileged,” she says. “His selfless dedication and the confidence he exudes in the face of adversity is what inspired me to nominate him. He truly deserves recognition for his impact on the community.”

Recognition and Legacy

In the eyes of his nominators and community members, Yaw Rockson Adangabey is a hero in every sense of the word. He exemplifies what it means to overcome personal challenges and turn them into a force for good.

His work continues to inspire both abled and differently-abled individuals to believe that they, too, can make a positive impact on the world around them.

As a nominee for MTN Heroes of Change Season 7, Yaw’s dedication to providing quality education for the less privileged is a shining example of selflessness, determination, and love for his community. With continued support, there is no limit to what he can achieve in transforming the future of education in rural Ghana.

About MTN Heroes of Change

MTN Heroes of Change is a corporate social initiative by MTN Ghana that recognizes and rewards individuals making extraordinary contributions to their communities through social impact projects. Since its inception, the initiative has celebrated changemakers in areas such as education, health, and economic empowerment. The award seeks to highlight and support individuals whose selfless work is improving lives, creating opportunities, and making Ghana a better place.

