A sensational vocalist in the MTN’s hitmaker season nine competition, Bryan has been adjudged as the second winner of MTN Pulse Moment for last week’s performance.

Unfortunately, the road ended for Jimi and Pashyn, as they were evicted from the competition.

This time, Kidi, of Lynx Entertainment joined Kawya and Eazzy as a guest judge.

Kidi, was impressed with the performance of some of the contestants. But in all, he urged the ten remaining contestants to keep working assiduously to prevent being evicted from the competition.

However, Josh Blakk, Adepa, Gabi Nova, Bryan, and Mimi did impress the judges with quality stage performances and were certainly the top performers for the week.

It was only Kwacy Boat who had some hinges with his performance due to some psychological challenges but later gingered the audience with some impressive freestyle rap.

As the competition is getting hotter, the public has been entreated to endeavour to vote for their favorite contestants via the MTN Pulse App to push them to the top and closer to that life-changing recording deal from the telecom giants.

Check out the live performances of all contestants below: