The final 12 contestants; Pashyn, Byan, Nessa Cute, Mimi, Gabinova , Josh Black, Jimi, Coby Tuesday, Kwacy Boat, RBJ, Adepa, and Achiaa battled it out once again with the opportunity to perform their own songs.

The songs performed by the contestants were produced by Ghana’s finest beat markers: Mix Master Garzy, DJ Breezy, and MOG Beats.

The judging panel remains the award-winning singer/songwriter Eazzy, celebrated award-winning music producer Kaywa, and CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah.

Surprisingly, they were joined by a well-versed Ghanaian talent coach, Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey. The Show was been hosted by Rev.Erskine went on smoothly as anticipated.

However, Gabi Nova was awarded as the first MTN Pulse Moment winner as he walked home with a brand new smartphone.

Amazingly, Mr. Bright Owusu Bobie Owusu was declared as the Most Interactive Fan.

Even though, the competition is currently in the eviction stage; the judges decided to save the contestants who had a few hinges with their performances last week.

However, Josh Blakk started the show with his own song titled: “Kumasi”. And this song was produced by DJ Breezy.

Achiaa mounted the stage with her melodious voice as she performed her own song titled: “Hustle ” produced by DJ Breezy.

Then Adepa the mysterious lady came to the stage to perform ” Eb3 Dane. This song written by Adepa masked lady was produced by Master Garzy.

Quickly, RBJ mounted the stage as he performed his own song “Oluwa”. This song was produced by MOG Beatz.

Bryan performed his own song titled: Tell Your Mama”. A song produced by Master Garzy.

Pashyn did “Mama Africa”. Her own song produced by DJ Breezy.

Koby Tuesday performed “Yesu”. His own song produced by MOG Beaz.

Nessa Cute m performed “Pamparampam” her song produced by Master Garzy.

GabiNova who was declared as the first MTN Pulse Moment winner for last week also performed his own song titled: “Till Death Do Us Apart. His own song produced by DJ Breezy.

Jimi also performed his own song titled: ” Love Without You”. Produced by Master Garzy.

Mimi performed “Hold”. Her own song produced by MOG Beatz.

Eventually, Kwacy Boat also performed “Stop Drugs. His own song produced by MOG Beatz.

