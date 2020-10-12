MTN Ghana’s music reality TV show, MTN Hitmaker 9 promises to be an exciting one as the top 12 contestants have been unveiled to battle for the GH¢ 120, 000 recording deal.

As usual, the selected finalists were kept in a camp in order to be groomed by a technical team made up of voice coaches, choreographers, a music director, and an image stylist.

The contestants have received the requisite training and techniques that would prepare them for the entertainment industry.

However, for this session, the panel had the opportunity of pruning down the numbers to the final 12 who are ready to compete for the votes of the general public.

Frankly, this year’s edition will be an amazing one since all the talents competing for fame and glory are full of energy and are very optimistic of winning this biggest music reality show in Ghana.

So far, MTN Hitmaker has produced music talents such as KiDi (Season 4 winner), Kurl Songx (Season 5 winner), Freda Rhymes (Season 6 winner), OV (Season 7 winner), Lasmid (Season 8) and Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene.

Below are the top 12 contestants for MTN Hitmaker season 9 :

Adepa

Mimi

Gabi

Pashyn

Ronny Bryan Johnsons

Jemi

Kwacy Boat

Ekua Achiaa

Kobby

Nessa Cute

Joshua Owusu Afriyie

Othniel Nii Odai Adjei[aka Bryan]

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh