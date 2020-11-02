Jimi and Pashyn, two contestants of this season’s MTN Hitmaker have been evicted from the competition.

The duo were in the bottom three following last week’s performances together with Kwacy Boat but the only rapper in this season’s competition was lucky to remain.

The ten remaining contestants did put up some exciting performances in their third stage performance and received applause from judges; Kawya, Eazzy with Kidi, winner MTN Hitmaker season five being the guest judge for the week.

Josh Blakk, Adepa, Gabi Nova, Bryan and Mimi did impressed the judges with quality stage performances and were certainly the top performers for the week.

Other contestants including Achiaa, Nessa Cute, RBJ, and Kobby Tuesday did well in their respective performances but the biggest shock of the week was Kwacy Boat who struggled with his performance but did spark up the crowd with some impressive freestyle rap.

Meanwhile, sensational vocalist Bryan emerged the winner of the second MTN Pulse Moment in this season’s competition.