MTN Holds Cybersecurity Debate for Osu Presby Senior High School

MTN Ghana has taken another prudent step by organizing a Cyber Security Awareness debate for Osu Presbyterian Senior High School as part of its ongoing efforts to educate the public on how to navigate the ever-changing cyberattacks.

In today’s digital age, social media platforms have become an integral part of the daily lives of the masses where millions of users sharing their personal information online, it has become increasingly crucial to ensure the safety and privacy of this data.

This necessitated the Cybersecurity Debate on the topic: “Social media platforms should implement stricter security and privacy control because users are incapable of protecting themselves online”.

The Cyber Security Awareness debate was also to commemorate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is marked every October.

The Senior Manager, Enterprise Information Security & Governance at MTN Ghana Jacqueline Hanson Kotei, speaking at the event underscored the significance of maintaining good cyber hygiene to ensure a secure online experience.

She also highlighted the need for individuals to adopt safe practices while using the internet to protect themselves from any potential threats.

While social media platforms have taken steps to enhance their security measures, there is still a significant gap that needs to be filled.

To be safe on the internet, one needs to be cyber smart change his or her password regularly, and avoid sharing PIN.

In order to ensure better online safety for children, she advised that parents teach their wards about cybersecurity and provide guidance whenever they are using their phones.

Some of the students, who spoke to News Ghana, commended MTN Ghana for organizing the Cyber Security Awareness debate since it has helped them to understand that as internet users they still have a crucial role to play in protecting their data and privacy.

This is because users are often unaware of the potential risks associated with sharing their personal information online, and may not have the technical knowledge or skills to adequately protect themselves.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh