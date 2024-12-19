MTN Holds End-of-Year Media Soirée, Strengthens Media Ties for 2025

MTN Ghana has held its annual end-of-year media soirée in Accra, bringing together journalists, corporate executives, and stakeholders for an evening of reflection and forward-looking dialogue.

The event, which took place at MTN House, served as a platform to discuss the media’s evolving role, highlight societal challenges, and strengthen partnerships.

The soirée featured Rev. Dr. Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries.

Speaking at the event, she underscored the need for media professionals to endeavour to embrace emerging trends, prioritize their mental health, and take charge of their professional development to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape.

Adapting to Technological Advancements

Rev. Dr. Aryee highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on journalism, urging media practitioners to specialize in fields such as telecommunications, legal reporting, and industry-specific domains. Stressing that, adapting to technological advancements is essential for remaining relevant in an ever-evolving media landscape.

“To remain impactful, journalists must continuously refine their expertise and engage with emerging technologies like AI. Specializing in key industries will not only improve reporting but also enhance the credibility of the media profession,” she stated.

She also emphasized the importance of building partnerships with corporations and trade associations to foster mutual value and improve reporting in critical sectors, including oil, salt, and telecommunications.

Collaboration and Internal Engagement

The importance of collaboration among media professionals was a recurring theme throughout the evening. Rev. Dr. Aryee called for increased internal engagement within the industry to promote knowledge-sharing, innovation, and growth.

She urged media practitioners to leverage collective expertise to address challenges and deliver more impactful journalism.

Addressing Challenges in Ghana’s Mining Sector

Rev. Dr. Aryee also discussed persistent challenges in Ghana’s mining sector, particularly illegal mining, which she described as unregulated and difficult to control.

She pointed out the inefficiencies of current measures aimed at promoting small-scale mining and called for significant investment in geological surveys to provide accurate data on gold deposits.

“Effective regulation in the mining sector requires reliable geological information. However, the high cost of such surveys remains a major obstacle. Addressing this challenge is critical for sustainable mining practices in Ghana,” she noted.

MTN Reflects on 2024 and Looks Ahead to 2025

In her remarks, Madam Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, reflected on the company’s achievements and challenges in 2024. She expressed gratitude to the media for their role in supporting MTN through network disruptions, public education campaigns, and other key initiatives.

“We deeply value the relationship we’ve built with the media. Your collaboration has been instrumental in helping us navigate challenges and deliver critical information to the public,” she said.

Looking ahead to 2025, Madam Wiafe reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to strengthening its ties with the media. She outlined plans for increased stakeholder engagement and emphasized the company’s readiness to work collaboratively to address emerging challenges and opportunities.

Commitment to Media Partnerships

The soirée concluded with MTN Ghana reaffirming its dedication to fostering media partnerships and supporting professional development in journalism. The media personnel were encouraged to reflect on the successes of 2024 and return in 2025 ready to tackle new challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

This year’s event celebrated the strong partnership between MTN and the media while paving the way for deeper collaboration and innovation in the coming year.

A standout moment of the evening was the recognition of journalists who exhibited exceptional performance and unwavering dedication to their work throughout the year.

