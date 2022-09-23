MTN Holds Global Appreciation Week With SIM Registration Campaign

As part of the 2022 Global Appreciation Week, MTN Ghana embarked on a drive to appreciate its customers and reaffirm its commitment to deliver a distinct customer service.

Global appreciation week is a week that is set aside for MTN employees to show appreciation to each person’s contribution to the company’s performance. The first day was dedicated to the brand. Day two of the appreciation week was dedicated to customers and MTN staff took the SIM registration exercise to the doorsteps of customers in Ghana. Customers were registered in the comfort of their homes and offices. In addition to SIM registration, staff interacted with customers and addressed their concerns. The CEO of MTN also sent SMS messages to MTN customers. The rest of the days focused on appreciating exceptional team members and individuals whilst the final day was used to celebrate our communities.

Commenting on this year’s customer appreciation week, the Chief Customer Services Officer, Jemima Kotei Walsh said, “We want to thank all our customers for their support over the years. We appreciate your loyalty and we have you at heart. Therefore, we have dedicated our customer appreciation week to serve you in your comfort zone by bringing the SIM registration exercise to your doorsteps. We are undertaking this exercise across the country to ensure that every customer can conveniently register”.

She urged those who have not yet registered their sims with the Ghana card to do so immediately. She said, “We are urging customers who have not yet started the process to link their Ghana card with USSD *404# or use the MTN web portal https://simregistrationportal.mtn.com.gh before they come to our touchpoints for the biometric capture. Customers can complete the registration by either visiting the nearest service centre for the biometric capture. Alternatively, customers can download the SIM Registration Self Service app on google play to complete the registration”.

The Customer appreciation week was marked in all 19 MTN operations.