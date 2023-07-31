MTN Holds SME Fair In Accra

MTN Ghana has held the Accra edition of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Month, with the aim of providing unparalleled support to SMEs and a platform for them to showcase their latest products and innovations.

The event which was held in a grand style at Rawlings Park in the Central Business District of Accra to commemorate the SME month, attracted Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMEs) from the Greater Accra region.

The rationale behind the SME month is to offer support to SMEs with relevant digital tools to promote their businesses and create a conducive environment for SMEs to access world-class solutions at affordable costs.

Beyond creating opportunities for businesses, particularly SMEs to succeed, the telecommunications company deems it necessary to develop solutions that enable them to operate more efficiently and remain competitive and sustainable.

MTN, over the years, has strategically invested in the growth of the SME ecosystem in diverse ways, it is obvious the company’s enormous contribution to supporting the growth of businesses in Ghana cannot be over-emphasized.

SMEs have played a key role in the growth and development of Ghana’s economy. It is estimated that they form about 90 percent of businesses in the country. They also provide about 80 percent of the country’s total employment and account for 60 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Against this backdrop, the company designated the month of July as SME month to help offer support to SMEs.

Products on display include clothes, beads, beauty and cosmetic products, fruit juice, food beverages like cocoa drinks, and cereal beverages in powdered form which is ideal for breakfast for both adults and infants.

Financial institutions like Access Bank, Consolidated Bank of Ghana, Techno, and MTN were also at the SME fair to offer their services to their clients and prospective clients.

Afinak, an SME outfit that delivers samosa, spring rolls, popcorn, and shito among others to individuals and companies, Gold Coast Cocoa Company Limited, producers of natural cocoa powder for both the Ghanaian and international market as well as Fine print limited, a labels packaging and commercial printers company also had stands at the MTN inspired SME fair to display their products.

Daniel Mensah, the Marketing Manager of Gold Coast Cocoa Company Limited told News Ghana in an interview that his company is located at Shia Hills in the Greater Accra region and had been in business for six years, noting that their products were doing well on the market.

Isabella Esantsi, the Managing Director of Cocoa Love Company reiterated similar sentiments made by Daniel Mensah.

Nii Odartey Lamptey, the Manager of Taitapic, a fruit juice production company at Kotobabi also said the company’s products were doing well on the Ghanaian market and plans are in the offing to expand their operations and distribute their products to all regions and districts in the country.

