MTN in talks with Axian Group over some of its Assets in Africa

MTN Group is in advanced talks with Axian Group to sell some of its West African markets, according to people familiar with the matter, as Africa’s largest mobile operator trims its portfolio.

The two companies are negotiating on prices for MTN’s assets in Liberia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry, said the sources, who pleaded anonymity because the information is private.

The deal has not been finalised, and there is no guarantee that a transaction will go ahead, they said.

A representative for MTN declined to comment. A spokesman for Mauritius-based Axian didn’t have an immediate comment.

MTN’s group CEO, Ralph Mupita, has been evaluating the company’s portfolio as the mobile phone company narrows its focus and resources on core markets, which include its biggest West African assets Nigeria and Ghana.

MTN operates in 19 countries in Africa, and has exited certain Middle Eastern businesses such as Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria.

Africa, which has a young population and a burgeoning market for smartphones, has proved to be an attractive place for companies targeting telecommunications deals.

In 2022, Axian bought Millicom International Cellular’s Tanzanian operations. The firm’s telecoms unit has invested in towers, undersea cables, data centres and fintech as well as a number of phone operators in countries such as Madagascar and Senegal.

Meanwhile, Vodacom Group also attracted interest from Emirates Telecommunications Group as its parent company, Vodafone Group, weighs options for the business, people familiar with the matter said in December. Telecel Group, headed by French tycoon Hugues Mulliez, bought Vodafone’s operations in Ghana earlier this year.