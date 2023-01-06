MTN increases MoMo wallet and transaction limit

MTN Mobile Money Limited (MML), has increased its mobile money wallet and transactional limit for its customers.

MTN with the approval of Bank of Ghana (BoG), has increased its transaction from the minimum of GHC1,000, GHC5,000 and GHC10,000 to GHC2,000, GHC5,000 and GHC15,000 on their transactions limit respectively.

In a news statement copied to the Ghana News Agency explained that monthly transactions limit for customers with Medium and Enhanced KYC are limitless while customers with Minimum KYC are limited to GHC6,000.

It said customers with the transaction limit of GHC 2,000, GHC 15,000 and GHC 15,000 will have a transaction limit of GHC 3,000, 30,000 and 50,000 respectively.

Mr. Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Mobile Money Limited (MML), said he was delighted over the approval from BoG and how MTN Mobile Money Limited had gone ahead with implementing the directives to ensure customers enjoy the various transactional means.

He called on all customers to take advantage of this increment in transaction limit and improve their livelihood.

However, “customers who require further enhancements on their wallet are required to provide any of the following documents: Utility Bill in your name, Bank Statement, Registered Tenancy Agreement, Letter from your employer and Tax Certificate to any MTN service Centre or through any MTN social media handles, it said”.