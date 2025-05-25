MTN Inducted into Brand Africa Hall of Fame, Named Most Admired Brand

MTN Group has been inducted into the inaugural Brand Africa Hall of Fame, recognizing its decade-long impact on African consumers and role in shaping the continent’s positive narrative.

The telecommunications giant also claimed the title of Most Admired African Brand in four categories: contributing to a better Africa, spontaneous recall, societal and environmental impact, and telecommunications leadership.

The honors, announced alongside the 2025 Brand Africa 100 rankings, derive from an independent survey spanning over 30 African countries, representing 85% of the continent’s population and GDP. Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and CEO, hailed the recognition as “a testament to our commitment to inclusive, digitally enabled growth,” particularly during Africa Month. “Trusted brands must advance progress, and we remain dedicated to delivering meaningful impact,” he added, crediting employees, partners, and stakeholders for the achievement.

MTN operates mobile networks in 16 African nations and is guided by its Ambition 2025 strategy, which prioritizes digital solutions, financial inclusion, and innovation. This aligns with its recognition for initiatives like expanding internet access and supporting sustainable development.

Further solidifying its brand dominance, MTN retained its position as South Africa’s most valuable brand in the 2025 Brand Finance Top 100 Report, with a valuation of R50.7 billion—a title held since 2012.

The accolades underscore MTN’s dual focus on commercial success and societal contribution, positioning it as a catalyst for Africa’s digital transformation amid rising global competition.