MTN injects US$2 million to support Ghana’s World Cup campaign 

The leading mobile telecommunication network in Ghana, MTN has partnered with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to support the Black Stars with US$ 2 million as the Black Stars prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.



The deal is expected to end in January 2024, as it caters for the Black Stars’ participation in the World Cup and the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



Speaking at a short ceremony, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) expressed excitement about MTN’s continuous support to develop sports in the country.



He said, “from the days of Areeba to MTN, the brand has on many occasions supported the Black Stars on its journey to becoming one of the best national teams in the world”.



According to him, this was the right time the Black Stars needed support as they embark on a journey to represent Ghana at the Mundial.



Mr. Ussif, who is also the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori said the US$ 2 million support from the telecom giants would boost the confidence of the team to give off their best to achieve the target of winning the World Cup trophy for the first time in Ghana and Africa.



“Ghana’s historic qualification and performances at the FIFA World Cup since 2006, have largely been enhanced by the support of corporate Ghana. I am confident that this latest show of faith by MTN will motivate the team to Qatar and beyond,” he said.



He commended MTN Ghana for coming on board to support the GFA at a time Ghana is facing financial challenges.



Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana believes football can be used as a tool to connect with their customers and bring people together.



According to him, MTN was committed to sponsoring the senior national team of Ghana, having partnered with the GFA in the 2008 African Cup of Nations in Ghana, and being the headline sponsor of the MTN FA Cup.



He disclosed that the sponsorship was engineered by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and other senior members of MTN Ghana.



Mr. Adadevoh encouraged Ghanaians to throw their support behind the national team to conquer the rest of the world.



Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the GFA said, “MTN is the company that seeks the welfare of our people and provides platforms that people will not normally have to develop their God-given talents and to have a decent livelihood.”



According to the GFA President, the 26 players who would represent the country at the quadrennial tourney were ready to write their names in the books of Ghana’s football history and assured Ghanaians to expect the best from them.



He thanked Mr. Ussif and MTN Ghana for their unflinching support to develop football in Ghana.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on November 20, 2022, with Ghana paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.